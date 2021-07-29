Didi Global considers going private to placate China: WSJ

China's Didi Global is considering going private to placate Chinese authorities and compensate investor losses since the ride-hailing firm listed in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (Jul 29).

The company has been mulling delisting plans as a crackdown in China widens. It has received support from cybersecurity regulators, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Didi has been in talks with bankers, regulators and key investors to figure out how to resolve the problems following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the report added.

US-listed shares of Didi rose 40 per cent to US$12.42 in premarket trading. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, the report said.

Didi listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June, raising about US$4.4 billion in its initial public offering in the biggest stock sale by a Chinese company since the 2014 listing of Alibaba Group Holding.