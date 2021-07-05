Didi says it had no knowledge of Chinese regulator investigation before IPO

HONG KONG: Ride-hailing firm Didi Global says it had no knowledge before its US$4.4 billion New York listing last week that China's cyberspace administration would start to investigate the company and order its app be taken down over its handling of customer data, according to a statement.

"Prior to the IPO, Didi had no knowledge of the CAC's decisions, announced on Jul 2 and Jul 4, 2021, with respect to the cybersecurity review and suspension of new user registrations in China, and the removal of the Didi Chuxing app from the app stores in China, respectively," the company told Reuters on Monday.



On Sunday, smartphone app stores were ordered by China's cyberspace administration to stop offering Didi Global's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' personal data.

Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 other markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every day.

It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.



The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Monday that it was also investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland's tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security.