Didi shares set to open over 14per cent higher in mega US IPO

REUTERS: Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares were set to open more than 14per cent higher in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, which would value the SoftBank-backed company at more than US$77 billion.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, Didi shares were indicated to open between US$15 and US$16, compared with the initial public offering price of US$14 per share.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)