Didi shares set to open over 14per cent higher in mega US IPO

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares were set to open more than 14per cent higher in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, which would value the SoftBank-backed company at more than US$77 billion.

Didi headquarters in Beijing
A man walks past a Didi logo at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Files

At 11:20 a.m. ET, Didi shares were indicated to open between US$15 and US$16, compared with the initial public offering price of US$14 per share.

