Didi to launch Japan food delivery service from April

Business

Didi to launch Japan food delivery service from April

China's ride hailing company Didi Chuxing plans to launch a food delivery service in Japan from April, the firm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp , said on Tuesday, as it seeks to grow its overseas business.

FILE PHOTO: Didi sign is seen on a car during the China Internet Conference in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A Didi sign is seen on a car during the China Internet Conference in Beijing, China June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's ride hailing company Didi Chuxing plans to launch a food delivery service in Japan from April, the firm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp , said on Tuesday, as it seeks to grow its overseas business.

"DiDi begins recruiting food delivery partners in Osaka, Japan on Feb 25 and plans to officially launch this service in the city in early April," a company representative told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark