Diesel fallout is responsibility of carmakers: German minister

Retreat of Germany&apos;s Federal Cabinet in Meseberg
FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives at German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
BERLIN: German carmakers will have to take responsibility for the fallout from their cheating in diesel cars' emission tests, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday (May 17).

In a statement issued by his ministry, he also described as "disconcerting" a decision by the European Commission to take Germany to court for breaching air targets.

"It is the judiciary that is responsible for prosecuting crime in Germany," he wrote. "It is disconcerting that the European Commission doesn't appear to know this."

Source: Reuters/ng

