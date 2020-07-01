Digital asset security firm Curv raises US$23 million

TEL AVIV: U.S.-Israeli startup Curv, which provides security infrastructure for digital assets, said on Wednesday it raised US$23 million in an early-stage funding round.

It received investments from CommerzVentures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Team8 and Digital Garage Lab Fund.

The investment will be used to fund the company's international growth, for new solutions, product innovations, and hiring of new employees.

The company said it has dozens of customers, including investment firm Franklin Templeton, which use Curv’s infrastructure to expand into the digital asset market.

Founded in 2018, Curv is headquartered in New York with research and development offices in Tel-Aviv.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

