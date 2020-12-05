Dish Network reaches US$210 million telemarketing settlement

Dish Network Corp has reached a US$210 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit by the U.S. government and four states over illegal telemarketing, California's attorney general said on Friday.

A Dish Network receiver hangs on a house in Somerville
FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network receiver hangs on a house in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A stipulation of settlement was filed with the federal court in Springfield, Illinois. The states included California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

