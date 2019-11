Disney+ faces glitches on launch day

Consumers complained about glitches in Walt Disney Co's streaming service on Twitter, just hours after its highly anticipated launch.

While trying to access the service, users were greeted by an image of "Mickey Mouse" on a blue screen, with a message asking them to exit the app and try again.

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. It was not immediately known how many users were affected by the outage.

"Not too surprised but @disneyplus looks like it's already falling over. On FireTV Stick can't load main page (Unable to connect to Disney+) and couldn't play The Mandalorian (some account issue)," user @pmhesse tweeted.

"Hopefully it's worked out by tomorrow's treadmill time."

"The Mandalorian," next adventure in the "Star Wars" movie and TV franchise, is an eight-episode live-action series which stars "Game of Thrones" actor Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter.

Users who were able to access the service, however, gave rave reviews.

"Today is the perfect day to just stay home all day on my couch in my PJ's binging all of my favorite Disney movies on #DisneyPlus," tweeted @JulieDwoskin.

Disney's streaming service will offer a slate of new and classic TV shows and movies and feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the "Star Wars" galaxy, "Toy Story" creator Pixar Animation and the National Geographic.

The service is a direct challenge to market leader Netflix Inc as well as Apple Inc's newly launched Apple TV+.

Shares of Disney were up nearly 1 percent before the bell.

