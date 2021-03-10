Disney+ streaming service tops 100 million paid subscribers

Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service has surpassed more than 100 million paying subscribers around the world, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Chapek also said that Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks in late April. The parks were closed a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul)