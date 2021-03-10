Disney+ streaming service tops 100 million paid subscribers

Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service has surpassed more than 100 million paying subscribers around the world, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with displayed &quot;Disney&quot; logo is seen on the keyboard in front of d
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Chapek also said that Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks in late April. The parks were closed a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

