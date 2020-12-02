Disney consolidates TV studios as part of focus on streaming

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had consolidated its television studios into two units as the company restructures operations to emphasize streaming media.

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had consolidated its television studios into two units as the company restructures operations to emphasize streaming media.

Karey Burke, who has been president of ABC Entertainment, will now head the 20th Television unit, Disney said in a statement. Jonnie Davis will continue oversight of the second unit, called ABC Signature.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)