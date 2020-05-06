Disney takes US$1.4b hit from coronavirus as parks, theatres close

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co missed Wall Street's lowered earnings forecasts on Tuesday (May 5) and estimated global coronavirus lockdowns cut profits by US$1.4 billion, mostly from its shuttered theme parks.

Disney posted adjusted earnings per share of 60 cents for January through March, down 63 per cent from a year earlier and short of the 89 cents expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney shares rose less than 1 per cent in after-hours trade, after losing 2 per cent during the regular session. Before the earnings report, Disney's shares had lost more than one-quarter of their value this year.

Just three months ago, Disney was boasting about a record year for its movie studio and a strong start to the company's dive into the streaming media wars.

In late January, the coronavirus started battering businesses across Disney's global portfolio when the company shuttered Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland.

By mid-March, all of the company's theme parks were closed, movie theatres went dark, and television and film production was put on hold. Plus, Disney's ESPN sports network was left with no major live sports to broadcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In total, we estimate that the COVID-19 impacts on our current quarter income from continuing operations before income taxes across all of our businesses was as much as US$1.4 billion," Disney said, adding that US$1 billion of that came from losses at theme parks.

Disney is expected to take a larger hit in the current quarter, which ends in June.

One area gaining as audiences shelter at home is Disney+, the streaming service the company launched in November. The company announced on Apr 8 that Disney+ had signed up more than 50 million paying subscribers.

The direct-to-consumer and international unit, which includes Disney+, is still spending large sums to build the service. The division lost US$812 million in the just-ended quarter, less than the analyst forecast of US$861 million.

At the parks, experiences and products division, operating income dropped 58 per cent from a year earlier to US$639 million.

Media networks, which include ESPN and broadcaster ABC, reported profit of US$2.4 billion. That was a 7 per cent increase from a year earlier, boosted in part by the addition of the FX and National Geographic Networks purchased from 21st Century Fox.

Profit at the movie studio fell 8 per cent from a year earlier to US$466 million. Disney released Pixar movie "Onward" just before theaters closed, then quickly moved it to video on demand for home viewers.

Overall revenue for the quarter rose 21 per cent to US$18 billion, just ahead of analyst forecasts of US$17.8 billion.

