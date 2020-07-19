Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott: WSJ

Walt Disney has become a latest company to slash its advertising spending on Facebook Inc as the social media giant faces an ad boycott over its handling of hate speech and controversial content, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Disney joins other companies like Starbucks Corp , Unilever Plc , Adidas AG and others that have pulled advertising from the tech giant.

Earlier this month, organizers of the growing Facebook advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Disney and Facebook were not immediately available for Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

