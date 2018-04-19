Disney filing discloses Fox's reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , which has agreed to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney Co , rejected a deal with another entity that a source identified as Comcast Corp due to higher regulatory risks.

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Disney, in a filing with regulators on Wednesday, disclosed Fox's reasons for rejecting the rival offer without disclosing the bidder.

Comcast had abandoned its bid to buy most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch's Fox.

Disney announced the US$52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and TV assets in December.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters

