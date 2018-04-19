Disney filing discloses Fox's reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , which has agreed to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney Co , rejected a deal with another entity that a source identified as Comcast Corp due to higher regulatory risks.

Disney, in a filing with regulators on Wednesday, disclosed Fox's reasons for rejecting the rival offer without disclosing the bidder.

Comcast had abandoned its bid to buy most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch's Fox.

Disney announced the US$52.4 billion deal for Fox's film and TV assets in December.

