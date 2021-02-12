Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Business

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Overall revenue fell to US$16.25 billion from US$20.86 billion, above analysts' average estimate of about US$15.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

