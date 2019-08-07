Disney profit misses expectations, shares fall 5per cent

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as heavy investments in its digital portfolio outweighed gains from the worldwide phenomenal success of "Avengers: Endgame".

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as heavy investments in its digital portfolio outweighed gains from the worldwide phenomenal success of "Avengers: Endgame".

Excluding certain items, Disney earned US$1.35 per share, below average analyst estimate of US$1.75 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares of the company fell 5per cent to US$135 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)