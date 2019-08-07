Disney profit misses expectations, shares fall 5per cent

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for the Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
REUTERS: Walt Disney Co on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as heavy investments in its digital portfolio outweighed gains from the worldwide phenomenal success of "Avengers: Endgame".

Excluding certain items, Disney earned US$1.35 per share, below average analyst estimate of US$1.75 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company fell 5per cent to US$135 in extended trading.

