Disney quarterly profit misses as programming costs surge

Walt Disney Co reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by the success of superhero movie "Avengers: Infinity War" and more visitors to its theme parks and resorts.

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday due to higher programming costs and another drop in subscribers at ESPN.

Shares of the company, which have gained nearly 9 percent this year, fell 1.9 percent to US$113.66 after the bell.

Disney's cable networks business has been under pressure as viewers shift to streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime.

As a counter, Disney is buying the film and television assets of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc for US$71 billion and said in August 2017 it would develop its own streaming services to grab digital viewers.

Revenue from the cable networks business, which includes ESPN and the Disney Channels, rose 2.5 percent to US$4.19 billion. Analysts on average had expected US$4.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Disney's studio business, which produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, rose 20.3 percent to US$2.88 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of US$2.94 billion.

Net income attributable to Disney rose to US$2.92 billion, or US$1.95 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from US$2.37 billion, or US$1.51 per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Disney earned US$1.87 per share, below estimates of US$1.95 per share.

Total revenue rose 7 percent to US$15.23 billion, but missed analysts' expectation of US$15.34 billion.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)