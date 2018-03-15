Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Walt Disney Co announced a reorganization on Wednesday that will create a new direct-to-consumer and international unit to reflect the company's priorities as it adapts to a rapid shift toward online and mobile viewing.

A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New
A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kevin Mayer, the company's chief strategy officer, was named chairman of the new division, which will oversee the launch of a family-oriented streaming service in late 2019, Disney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

