Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co announced a reorganization on Wednesday that will create a new direct-to-consumer and international unit to reflect the company's priorities as it adapts to a rapid shift toward online and mobile viewing.

Kevin Mayer, the company's chief strategy officer, was named chairman of the new division, which will oversee the launch of a family-oriented streaming service in late 2019, Disney said in a statement.

