Disney's streaming leap hooks 28.6 million subscribers, earnings beat forecasts

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co's new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of Disney were down 0.6per cent in volatile trade following the results.

The results showed Disney made a strong entrance into the streaming video wars dominated by Netflix Inc. The owner of sports powerhouse ESPN is trying to transform its business to capture audiences that are moving online.

Analysts at three brokerages had expected more than 20 million subscribers to Disney+, which is available in five countries including the United States. Disney+ will be available in India on March 29 through streaming service Hotstar.

Netflix, which began delivering online video 13 years ago, boasts 67.7 million paid subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Subscribers at Hulu, a streaming service Disney now controls, climbed to 30.7 million as of Monday, the company said. ESPN+ customers reached 7.6 million this week.

"(I) believe we're now well positioned to not only withstand the disruptive forces of technology but thrive in today's increasingly dynamic media environment," Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on a conference call.

Speaking on CNBC television, Iger said 50per cent of Disney+ subscribers came from the company's own website. He said the service did not experience significant churn after the end of "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," which will return for a second season in October.

Earnings for the quarter grew with help from healthy business at Disney's theme parks and the strong performance of animated movie "Frozen 2."

Excluding certain items, Disney earned US$1.53 per share, above the average analyst estimate of US$1.44, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue rose to US$20.9 billion (£16.03 billion), up 36per cent from a year earlier.

The parks, experiences and products division posted operating income of US$2.3 billion, up 9per cent from the prior year.

Disney was forced to close both Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland in late January during the busy Chinese New Year holiday to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Closing the Shanghai park could hurt operating income in the second quarter by US$135 million if the attraction is shuttered for two months, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said.

The bulk of Disney's theme parks revenue comes from its U.S. parks. Iger told CNBC that advance U.S. bookings had not been affected.

Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment, the division that is spending big to build the streaming business, reported an operating loss of US$693 million, below analyst expectations.

Operating income in Disney's media unit, home to ESPN, the Disney Channels and ABC, rose 23per cent to US$1.6 billion.

Profit more than tripled at the movie studio to US$948 million.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Culver City, California; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)