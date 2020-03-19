Disney says coronavirus could impact consumer behavior

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday the spread of the coronavirus could lead to changes in consumer behavior, resulting in further disruption to its business.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Walt Disney Company is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York, U.S., February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The company has already closed its theme parks, suspended cruises and theatrical shows, delayed film distribution, and took a hit to its supply chain and ad sales.

Shares of the company were down 3per cent at US$86.30 in early trading.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

