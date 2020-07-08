Disney says it will go ahead with Walt Disney World reopening on Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida's coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state's daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week.

Some workers have signed a petition asking Disney to delay Walt Disney World's reopening.

