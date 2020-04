Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it would start furloughs of non-essential employees on April 19, citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

