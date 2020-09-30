Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees due to coronavirus hit

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Walt Disney Co will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney has reopened all of its parks except California's Disneyland. About two-thirds of the laid-off employees are part-time workers, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)