Disneyland reopening delayed beyond July 17

Walt Disney Co's reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives government approval, the company said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Walt Disney Co's reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California will be delayed until Disneyland receives government approval, the company said on Wednesday.

Disney had originally planned to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)