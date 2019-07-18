DoJ may sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger: CNBC

The U.S. Department of Justice would sue to block the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp if the parties do not settle next week, CNBC tweeted on Thursday, citing sources. (http://bit.ly/2XV7c2x)

REUTERS: The U.S. Department of Justice would sue to block the merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp if the parties do not settle next week, CNBC tweeted on Thursday, citing sources. (http://bit.ly/2XV7c2x)

Both T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)