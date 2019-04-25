DOJ staff seek Goldman guilty plea in 1MDB settlement: FT

A settlement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc over its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal should include a guilty plea at the parent company level, the U.S. Department of Justice has recommended, according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.

REUTERS: A settlement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc over its role in the 1MDB corruption scandal should include a guilty plea at the parent company level, the U.S. Department of Justice has recommended, according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.

The internal recommendation by prosecutors is now being considered by senior officials at the DOJ, FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman's shares fell 1.5 percent following the report.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)