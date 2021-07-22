Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin

The safe-harbour U.S. dollar and yen remained on the back foot on Thursday, after pulling back from multi-month highs amid a recovery in risk appetite as strong earnings lifted Wall Street stocks.

TOKYO: The safe-harbour U.S. dollar and yen were on the back foot on Thursday, after pulling back from multi-month highs amid a recovery in risk appetite as strong earnings lifted Wall Street stocks.

Cryptocurrencies held gains after Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said the company would "most likely" resume accepting bitcoin for payment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 92.770 after pulling back from a 3 1/2-month high of 93.194 touched on Wednesday.

The yen traded at 129.950 per euro, from an almost four-month top of 128.610 earlier this week, and at 81.07 to Australia's dollar, from a 5 1/2-month peak of 79.85.

"Strong earnings have swept away Delta concerns in the U.S.," weighing on haven currencies, National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a note to clients.

"The consensus is that (the Delta strain) does not pose an immediate risk to the recovery," delaying reopening by three months at the most as countries ramp up vaccination drives in response, he said.

Sterling traded at US$1.3717, recovering from a 5 1/2-month trough of US$1.35725 reached on Tuesday, despite rising Delta variant cases in Britain and confusion about the lifting of restrictions in England.

The Aussie changed hands at US$0.7350, from an eight-month low of US$0.72895 the previous day, even as coronavirus cases spiked despite half the Australian population being under lockdown.

The euro stood at US$1.1789, rising off Wednesday's 3-1/2-month low of US$1.1752 ahead of a closely watched European Central Bank policy decision later in the global day.

Policymakers will implement for the first time changes to their strategy and are all but certain to promise an even longer period of stimulus to make good on its commitment to boost inflation.

Analysts generally see ECB dovishness weakening the euro over the medium-term.

"On balance, the ECB’s new inflation target suggests monetary policy will remain ultra‑accommodative for an even longer period of time," which will act as a headwind for the euro, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists Kim Mundy and Carol Kong wrote in a research note.

"Indeed, we expect the ECB will be one of the last central banks under our coverage to tighten policy."

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin held Wednesday's 7.9per cent jump - the biggest since mid-June - to trade just north ofUS$32,000.

Rival ether traded slightly below US$2,000 following a 12per cent surge.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0525 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar US$1.1796 US$1.1789 +0.06per cent -3.45per cent +1.1801 +1.1788

Dollar/Yen 110.1350 110.2850 -0.12per cent +6.64per cent +110.2900 +110.0900

Euro/Yen 129.91 130.09 -0.14per cent +2.36per cent +130.1200 +129.7700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9174 0.9177 -0.03per cent +3.70per cent +0.9180 +0.9172

Sterling/Dollar 1.3717 1.3713 +0.01per cent +0.39per cent +1.3718 +1.3691

Dollar/Canadian 1.2583 1.2561 +0.19per cent -1.17per cent +1.2586 +1.2558

Aussie/Dollar 0.7360 0.7360 +0.01per cent -4.32per cent +0.7365 +0.7343

NZ 0.6959 0.6972 -0.19per cent -3.09per cent +0.6970 +0.6947

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)