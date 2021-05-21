Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high

The dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low following Wednesday's bounce prompted by the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

NEW YORK: The dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low following Wednesday's bounce prompted by the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

In those minutes, from the Fed's most recent monetary policy meeting, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the U.S. economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

That gave a boost to the greenback, which had been on the decline in recent weeks on repeated Fed reassurances that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy and that current price spikes will not morph into longer-term inflation.

But weakening Treasury yields helped pull the dollar back down.

"The only reason we saw yesterday's pop is the Fed is open to the possibility of starting the tapering debate sooner than expected," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "(But) the dollar remains on a downward trend in the immediate future."

The dollar index was last down 0.37per cent at 89.884.

That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.61per cent at US$0.7773.

The euro gained 0.3per cent to US$1.2211 and the dollar fell 0.42per cent to 108.765 Japanese yen.

The cryptocurrency roller coaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China's regulatory move against the digital assets.

That sell-off has since reversed course with the help of bargain hunters.

Bitcoin was most recently up 13.4per cent at US$41,812 after plummeting to 54per cent below its record high hit just over a month ago after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival Ether gained 19.5per cent to US$2,911. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8per cent, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

"What we saw yesterday confirms that (cryptos are) a speculative market," Cardillo added.

Currency bid prices at 10:12AM (1412 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

89.8840 90.2200 -0.37per cent -0.108per cent +90.2300 +89.8550

Euro/Dollar

US$1.2211 US$1.2175 +0.30per cent +0.00per cent +US$1.2218 +US$1.2169

Dollar/Yen

108.7650 109.2150 -0.42per cent +0.00per cent +109.3000 +108.7600

Euro/Yen

132.83 132.95 -0.09per cent +0.00per cent +133.0800 +132.7200

Dollar/Swiss

0.8993 0.9037 -0.49per cent +0.00per cent +0.9047 +0.8988

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.4151 US$1.4117 +0.25per cent +0.00per cent +US$1.4161 +US$1.4104

Dollar/Canadian

1.2075 1.2133 -0.49per cent +0.00per cent +1.2144 +1.2067

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.7773 US$0.7728 +0.61per cent +0.00per cent +US$0.7778 +US$0.7715

Euro/Swiss

1.0982 1.1002 -0.18per cent +0.00per cent +1.1020 +1.0981

Euro/Sterling

0.8628 0.8624 +0.05per cent +0.00per cent +0.8643 +0.8621

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.7213 US$0.7172 +0.59per cent +0.00per cent +US$0.7215 +US$0.7159

Dollar/Norway

8.3140 8.3250 -0.10per cent +0.00per cent +8.3530 +8.2815

Euro/Norway

10.1539 10.1270 +0.27per cent +0.00per cent +10.1827 +10.0967

Dollar/Sweden

8.3274 8.3471 +0.07per cent +0.00per cent +8.3595 +8.3217

Euro/Sweden

10.1699 10.1630 +0.07per cent +0.00per cent +10.1850 +10.1568

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)