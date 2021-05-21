Dollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce

The dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low following Wednesday's bounce prompted by the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

NEW YORK: The dollar retreated on Thursday, hovering near a multi-month low as a risk-on rally drew investors away from the safe-haven currency, reversing Wednesday's bounce.

That bounce was prompted by the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, in which several policymakers said discussions on tapering of government bond purchases would be appropriate "at some point" should economic recovery continue to gather steam.

That gave a boost to the greenback, which had been sliding in recent weeks due to repeated Fed reassurances that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy and that current price spikes do not portend longer-term inflation.

"Most of the moves we've seen over the last 24 hours were over the Fed minutes," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "The market totally overreacted to them and Treasury yields shot higher."

"After some thought the market has realized the Fed is going to need months of better data before it begins to discuss the taper," Simpson added. "Today, the markets took that to heart and it canceled out the moves we saw yesterday."

A rally on Wall Street and rebounding cryptocurrencies signaled broad, risk-on sentiment which, along with weakening Treasury yields, helped the dollar erase Wednesday's advance.

The dollar index was last down 0.46per cent at 89.792.

That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.56per cent at 77.71 cents.

The euro gained 0.37per cent, at US$1.2219, and the dollar fell 0.38per cent to 108.80 Japanese yen.

Canada's robust economy and rising commodity costs have pushed the Canadian dollar to its strongest level against the dollar since 2015. The dollar was last down 0.60per cent against the loonie, at US$1.2059.

The cryptocurrency rollercoaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China's regulatory move against the digital assets.

While that sell-off reversed course with the help of bargain hunters, cryptos were last well off their session highs.

Bitcoin was most recently up 8.9per cent at US$40,050 after plummeting to 54per cent below its record high, hit just over a month ago, after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival ether gained 15.32 to US$2,811. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8per cent, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

89.7920 90.2200 -0.46per cent -0.210per cent +90.2300 +89.7720

Euro/Dollar

US$1.2219 US$1.2175 +0.37per cent +0.00per cent +US$1.2227 +US$1.2169

Dollar/Yen

108.8000 109.2150 -0.38per cent +0.00per cent +109.3000 +108.7600

Euro/Yen

132.93 132.95 -0.02per cent +0.00per cent +133.0800 +132.7200

Dollar/Swiss

0.8983 0.9037 -0.60per cent +1.54per cent +0.9047 +0.8983

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.4186 US$1.4117 +0.49per cent +3.84per cent +US$1.4188 +US$1.4104

Dollar/Canadian

1.2059 1.2133 -0.60per cent +0.00per cent +1.2144 +1.2049

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.7771 US$0.7728 +0.56per cent +0.00per cent +US$0.7781 +US$0.7715

Euro/Swiss

1.0975 1.1002 -0.25per cent +1.55per cent +1.1020 +1.0976

Euro/Sterling

0.8611 0.8624 -0.15per cent -3.65per cent +0.8643 +0.8613

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.7187 US$0.7172 +0.33per cent +0.21per cent +US$0.7216 +US$0.7159

Dollar/Norway

8.3105 8.3250 -0.10per cent +0.00per cent +8.3530 +8.2815

Euro/Norway

10.1570 10.1270 +0.30per cent -2.96per cent +10.1827 +10.0967

Dollar/Sweden

8.3038 8.3471 -0.16per cent +1.31per cent +8.3595 +8.2992

Euro/Sweden

10.1466 10.1630 -0.16per cent +0.70per cent +10.1850 +10.1430

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Richard Chang)