Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

TOKYO: The dollar was set to end the week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now shifting to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1per cent for the week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia on Friday.

That was, however, off the 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday as strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global recovery.

The safe-harbour yen weakened less than 0.1per cent during the week to trade at 110.135.

Meanwhile, the euro was 0.2per cent lower over the period at US$1.1779 after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely expected.

The uptrend in the dollar index is "showing tentative signs" of stalling around 93.0, "but its overall resilience regardless of the shifting risk mood and the ECB's shift to a more structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

"The U.S. is better positioned than others to withstand the spread of the delta variant thanks to its earlier strong vaccination drive."

The British pound recovered from losses as steep as 1.3per cent for the week to trade about 0.1per cent higher at US$1.37755, buoyed by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases broadly on the rise.

However, Australia's dollar - often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite - was still headed for a 0.2per cent drop, which would be a fourth straight weekly decline.

With half the Australian population languishing under lockdown, economists speculate the country's central bank could increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy meeting.

"The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0115 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar US$1.1778 US$1.1771 +0.07per cent -3.59per cent +1.1781 +1.1767

Dollar/Yen 110.1500 110.1750 +0.00per cent +6.67per cent +110.1550 +0.0000

Euro/Yen 129.73 129.65 +0.06per cent +2.21per cent +129.7500 +129.6300

Dollar/Swiss 0.9188 0.9192 -0.05per cent +3.84per cent +0.9192 +0.9187

Sterling/Dollar 1.3770 1.3769 +0.02per cent +0.81per cent +1.3779 +1.3760

Dollar/Canadian 1.2560 1.2555 +0.01per cent -1.39per cent +1.2566 +1.2552

Aussie/Dollar 0.7382 0.7384 +0.01per cent -4.00per cent +0.7400 +0.7378

NZ 0.6982 0.6975 +0.12per cent -2.76per cent +0.6988 +0.6970

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)