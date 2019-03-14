Dollar General 2019 profit forecast disappoints, shares fall 6 percent

Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected same-store sales on Thursday, as its customers spent more on groceries at the discount retailer's stores, benefiting from an earlier-than-usual issue of food stamps.

REUTERS: Dollar General Corp forecast 2019 profit below analysts' expectations on Thursday as the discount retailer ramps up spending on stores to pull in more customers, sending its shares down nearly 6 percent.

Dollar General has spent the last year remodeling stores, adding more refrigeration units and shortening queues at payment counters.

The company said in 2019 it would spend about US$50 million to improve distribution of fresh and frozen food, shopping convenience and labor productivity.

The company said it expects fiscal 2019 earnings of US$6.30 to US$6.50 per share, below the average analyst estimate of US$6.65, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.84 per share in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 but missed the average analyst estimate of US$1.88.

However, the company's fourth-quarter same-store sales rose 4 percent and beat the 2.6 percent increase analysts had estimated, as its customers, who benefited from an earlier-than-usual issue of food stamps, spent more on groceries.

Net sales rose 8.5 percent to US$6.65 billion and beat analysts' expectations of US$6.61 billion.

Shares were trading down at US$113.98 before the opening bell, despite the company raising its quarterly dividend by 10 percent and increasing its share buyback program by US$1 billion.

