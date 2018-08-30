Dollar General same-store sales top estimates

Dollar General Corp's quarterly same-store sales topped analysts' estimates on Thursday as more customers shopped for apparel and groceries at the discount store chain.

Same-store sales rose 3.7 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, above the 2.83 percent increase estimated by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the discount store operator, up 38 percent in the past year, were slightly lower in premarket trading.

The company's gross margin slipped 7 basis points due to increased sales of low-margin consumable items, including day-to-day products such as toothpaste and stationery products.

Dollar General also maintained its profit forecast for the full year.

The company's net income rose to US$407.2 million, or US$1.52 per share, from US$294.8 million, or US$1.08 per share, a year earlier, when the company took a charge related to the acquisition of the Dollar Express stores.

Net sales rose to US$6.44 billion from US$5.83 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of US$1.49 per share on revenue of US$6.37 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)