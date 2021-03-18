Dollar General warns of dropping sales as pandemic boost runs out of steam

Dollar General Corp indicated the roll out of vaccines and a reopening economy would lead to a bigger-than-expected slowdown from a pandemic-fueled rush for discounted groceries, as it forecast annual sales and profit below estimates.

The company's shares, which have gained nearly 22per cent over the last year, fell over 5per cent in early trading on Thursday.

The promise of a return to relative normalcy later this year as more Americans get inoculated against COVID-19 has made the boom in pantry stocking, which made Dollar General one of the bigger retail beneficiaries of the health crisis, unlikely to be repeated.

Analysts expect sales at discount stores to drop in the later half of the year after new stimulus money, on the way to mostly lower- and middle-income households, has dried up.

Dollar General said it expects full-year same-store sales to fall 4per cent to 6per cent, compared with estimates of a 1.2per cent decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company forecast overall net sales to be flat to 2per cent lower, compared with estimates of a 1.4per cent increase.

"Significant uncertainty continues to exist regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the U.S. economy, consumer behavior and the company's business," Dollar General said in a statement.

Telsey Advisor Group analyst Joseph Feldman said while the company's forecast was softer than expected, he was confident it could gain market share, especially in rural markets where the majority of its stores are located.

The company forecast annual earnings per share of US$8.80 to US$9.50, below estimates of US$10.08.

Same-store sales in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29 rose 12.7per cent, beating analysts' estimate of a 10.7per cent increase, helped by the US$600 stimulus checks that boosted spending.

Net income rose about 20per cent to US$642.7 million, or US$2.62 per share, but missed estimates of US$2.72 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)