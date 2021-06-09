Dollar hovers near flat as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

NEW YORK: The dollar was little changed and off session lows on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to help gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.

Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently.

The U.S. Labor Department's consumer prices data has been much anticipated after last month's report showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, fueling the view that higher prices could last longer than some anticipate. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the CPI advanced 0.4per cent in May.

Earlier, Chinese producer price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years, and the country's consumer prices rose 1.3per cent in May - the biggest year-on-year increase in eight months - but below expectations.

With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond-buying program.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022.

The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback in the wake of the announcement. In afternoon trade it was flat at 1.21 per dollar.

The dollar index was last up 0.03per cent at 90.14, with the euro also nearly unchanged at US$1.2176.

The message that's begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to "brush off high short-term prices," and that's led to a lower U.S. dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there's a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation," he said.

The dollar rose 0.1per cent against the yen to 109.62 yen, while sterling fell 0.3per cent to US$1.4111.

The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim the G7 international summit.

Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and slipped further on Wednesday.

While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank's economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead.

Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which could have an effect on the pace of U.S. growth as well. On Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers said a bipartisan group of 10 senators was discussing whether it is possible to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without raising taxes, after President Joe Biden on Tuesday rejected a separate Republican proposal.

Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 8per cent at US$36,114.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:31PM (1931 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

90.1400 90.1270 +0.03per cent 0.177per cent +90.1620 +89.8330

Euro/Dollar

US$1.2176 US$1.2173 +0.02per cent -0.34per cent +US$1.2218 +US$1.2172

Dollar/Yen

109.6150 109.4850 +0.12per cent +6.09per cent +109.6450 +109.2300

Euro/Yen

133.47 133.28 +0.14per cent +5.16per cent +133.6200 +133.2100

Dollar/Swiss

0.8959 0.8969 -0.12per cent +1.25per cent +0.8971 +0.8926

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.4111 US$1.4153 -0.29per cent +3.29per cent +US$1.4188 +US$1.4111

Dollar/Canadian

1.2114 1.2116 -0.04per cent -4.89per cent +1.2117 +1.2058

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.7727 US$0.7737 -0.09per cent +0.49per cent +US$0.7762 +US$0.7724

Euro/Swiss

1.0909 1.0915 -0.05per cent +0.94per cent +1.0927 +1.0906

Euro/Sterling

0.8628 0.8599 +0.34per cent -3.46per cent +0.8638 +0.8590

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.7171 US$0.7194 -0.27per cent -0.10per cent +US$0.7214 +US$0.7167

Dollar/Norway

8.2830 8.2640 +0.16per cent -3.60per cent +8.2835 +8.2465

Euro/Norway

10.0858 10.0660 +0.20per cent -3.64per cent +10.0881 +10.0495

Dollar/Sweden

8.2640 8.2694 +0.04per cent +0.82per cent +8.2790 +8.2365

Euro/Sweden

10.0626 10.0590 +0.04per cent -0.14per cent +10.0838 +10.0542

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)