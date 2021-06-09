Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

NEW YORK: The dollar was slightly weaker on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.

Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently.

With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022.

The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback, which fell 0.2per cent to CUS$1.2087 in the wake of the BoC announcement.

The dollar index fell 0.1per cent to 90.080, with the euro up 0.18per cent at US$1.2193.

The message that's begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to "brush off high short-term prices," and that's led to a lower U.S. dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there's a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation," he said.

The dollar rose 0.1per cent against the yen to 109.61 yen, while sterling fell 0.3per cent to US$1.4122.

The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim the G7 international summit.

Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and sank further on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar index was parked at 90.005.

While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank's economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead.

Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which could have an effect on the pace of U.S. growth as well. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Republican senator and reached out instead to a bipartisan group.

Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 4.1per cent at US$34.805.

Currency bid prices at 11:01AM (1501 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 90.0800 90.1270 -0.05per cent 0.110per cent +90.1390 +89.8330

Euro/Dollar US$1.2184 US$1.2173 +0.09per cent -0.28per cent +US$1.2218 +US$1.2172

Dollar/Yen 109.5850 109.4850 +0.10per cent +6.06per cent +109.6400 +109.2300

Euro/Yen 133.50 133.28 +0.17per cent +5.18per cent +133.6200 +133.2100

Dollar/Swiss 0.8958 0.8969 -0.12per cent +1.26per cent +0.8971 +0.8926

Sterling/Dollar US$1.4124 US$1.4153 -0.20per cent +3.38per cent +US$1.4188 +US$1.4113

Dollar/Canadian 1.2090 1.2116 -0.21per cent -5.06per cent +1.2117 +1.2058

Aussie/Dollar US$0.7730 US$0.7737 -0.08per cent +0.49per cent +US$0.7762 +US$0.7725

Euro/Swiss 1.0915 1.0915 +0.00per cent +1.00per cent +1.0927 +1.0906

Euro/Sterling 0.8625 0.8599 +0.30per cent -3.49per cent +0.8638 +0.8590

NZ US$0.7175 US$0.7194 -0.25per cent -0.08per cent +US$0.7214 +US$0.7167

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.2725 8.2640 +0.07per cent -3.69per cent +8.2750 +8.2465

Euro/Norway 10.0819 10.0660 +0.16per cent -3.71per cent +10.0841 +10.0495

Dollar/Sweden 8.2595 8.2694 +0.07per cent +0.77per cent +8.2790 +8.2365

Euro/Sweden 10.0662 10.0590 +0.07per cent -0.12per cent +10.0838 +10.0575

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jonathan Oatis)