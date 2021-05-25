Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

NEW YORK: The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen.

The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for their home countries and evolving views on when, and by how much, different central banks will pull back on easy money policies to control inflation in their recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late afternoon in New York, the dollar had gained 0.6per cent on the yen, and lost 0.5per cent to the Canadian dollar. Sterling picked up 0.5per cent to US$1.42 and the euro was up less than 0.1per cent at US$1.22.

The dollar index was down 0.1per cent for the day, holding on to most of a 0.4per cent gain on Wednesday.

The moves came as new U.S. economic data on Thursday showed a greater-than-expected decline in new unemployment claims and an acceleration in business spending on equipment.

Also supporting the dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns about the coming supply of government debt after the New York Times reported that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a US$6 trillion budget for 2022.

The yield on the 10-year note was up to 1.605 in from 1.574 on Wednesday.

The yen, trading at 109.785 to the dollar, has lost 1per cent in two days since the Japanese government slashed its economic outlook for the first time in three months.

The British pound rose suddenly when a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year but that an increase could come earlier.

"The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada.

Sterling's strength helped to lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. Higher oil prices helped the loonie, too.

The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth.

China's yuan appreciated to as much as 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally.

Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies.

Economists expect the data to show that core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumped 2.9per cent year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8per cent a month earlier.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was down 1per cent at US$38,808, and ether had lost nearly 5per cent.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:55PM (1955 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

89.9600 90.0730 -0.12per cent -0.023per cent +90.1790 +89.8920

Euro/Dollar

US$1.2200 US$1.2192 +0.07per cent -0.15per cent +US$1.2215 +US$1.2176

Dollar/Yen

109.7850 109.1350 +0.60per cent +6.25per cent +109.9200 +109.0400

Euro/Yen

133.93 133.07 +0.65per cent +5.52per cent +134.0500 +132.9300

Dollar/Swiss

0.8968 0.8979 -0.12per cent +1.37per cent +0.9008 +0.8964

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.4205 US$1.4121 +0.59per cent +3.97per cent +US$1.4219 +US$1.4092

Dollar/Canadian

1.2063 1.2127 -0.47per cent -5.22per cent +1.2142 +1.2057

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.7745 US$0.7742 +0.04per cent +0.68per cent +US$0.7757 +US$0.7723

Euro/Swiss

1.0941 1.0949 -0.07per cent +1.24per cent +1.0977 +1.0936

Euro/Sterling

0.8586 0.8633 -0.54per cent -3.93per cent +0.8646 +0.8582

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.7298 US$0.7283 +0.18per cent +1.60per cent +US$0.7311 +US$0.7266

Dollar/Norway

8.3400 8.3620 -0.22per cent -2.83per cent +8.3880 +8.3380

Euro/Norway

10.1760 10.1890 -0.13per cent -2.77per cent +10.2208 +10.1720

Dollar/Sweden

8.2670 8.3131 -0.49per cent +0.86per cent +8.3293 +8.2673

Euro/Sweden

10.0868 10.1360 -0.49per cent +0.10per cent +10.1457 +10.0862

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Peter Graff, Jane Merriman and Richard Chang)