Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

NEW YORK: The dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.41per cent at 90.901, its highest since May 7.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)