Dollar Tree beats quarterly sales estimates

Dollar Tree Inc beat quarterly sales expectations on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for affordable groceries and other essentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Dollar Tree Inc beat quarterly sales expectations on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for affordable groceries and other essentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net sales rose 9.4per cent to US$6.28 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of US$6.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall same-store sales rose 7.2per cent in the quarter. Larger Rival Dollar General Corp reported an 18.8per cent rise earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)