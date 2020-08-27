Dollar Tree beats quarterly sales estimates
REUTERS: Dollar Tree Inc beat quarterly sales expectations on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for affordable groceries and other essentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net sales rose 9.4per cent to US$6.28 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of US$6.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Overall same-store sales rose 7.2per cent in the quarter. Larger Rival Dollar General Corp reported an 18.8per cent rise earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)