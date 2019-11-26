Dollar Tree holiday-quarter forecast disappoints as tariff bites; shares fall

Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, as revamped stores and new products drew more shoppers to its namesake and the Family Dollar chain.

REUTERS: Dollar Tree Inc on Tuesday forecast holiday-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations, as the discount store operator expects a hit from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, sending its shares down about 8per cent before the opening bell.

The tariffs as part of the prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing have been a pressure point for retailers, which source a large chunk of their merchandise from China.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter profit in the range of US$1.70 to US$1.80 per share, below the average analyst expectation of US$2.02.

Dollar Tree also said it expects fourth-quarter merchandise margin to be pressured by higher sales of low-margin consumables and rising wages at its distribution centers.

The company forecast fourth-quarter sales in the range of US$6.33 billion to US$6.44 billion, the mid-point of which is below the average analyst estimate of US$6.41 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.08 per share in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, missing estimate of US$1.13.

Net sales rose 3.7per cent to US$5.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$5.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales rose 2.50per cent, slightly falling short of the average analyst estimate of 2.54per cent.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)