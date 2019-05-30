Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales at namesake brand miss estimates

Dollar Tree Inc on Thursday reported quarterly same-store sales at its namesake stores that missed analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 4per cent.

REUTERS: Dollar Tree Inc on Thursday reported quarterly same-store sales at its namesake stores that missed analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 4per cent.

The company reported a 2.5per cent rise in same-store sales at its Dollar Tree stores in the first quarter ended May 4. Analysts on average had expected 2.9per cent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net income rose to US$267.9 million, or US$1.12 per share, in the quarter from US$160.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)