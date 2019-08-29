Dollar Tree's same-store sales exceed Wall Street expectations

Dollar Tree Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Thursday as the company's Family Dollar chain posted its best growth since being acquired in 2015.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company reported a 2.4per cent rise in same-store sales in the second quarter ended Aug. 3. Wall Street analysts had forecast a 1.93per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to US$180.3 million, or 76 cents per share, from US$273.9 million, or US$1.15 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)