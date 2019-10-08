Domino's hit by competition on deliveries, shifts outlook

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Domino's Pizza missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales and profit on Tuesday, hurt by growing competition from third-party delivery services and small pizzerias, sending the pizza chain's shares down 6per cent.

REUTERS: Domino's Pizza missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales and profit on Tuesday, hurt by growing competition from third-party delivery services and small pizzerias, sending the pizza chain's shares down 6per cent.

The company also replaced its three- to five-year forecast with a shorter-term outlook which included lower percentage growth targets than those given previously for the longer period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said it now expects same-store sales at its U.S. stores to rise 2per cent to 5per cent and its international segment to grow 1per cent to 4per cent in two to three years, compared with a previous 3per cent to 6per cent growth at either segment over three to five years.

The pizza chain, one of the modern faces of pizza delivery, faces competition from the aggressive promotions and wider range of food offered by aggregators such as Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub .

Same-store sales at restaurants open for more than an year in the United States rose 2.4per cent in the quarter, its slowest growth in at least 15 quarters. Analysts had estimated a 2.84per cent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The slowdown in the market came despite the company offering half-off on online orders for a week in August and launching a 20per cent off offer for late-night orders in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Domino's is also one of the largest chains to stay off third-party delivery apps altogether, as more restaurant chains become heavily dependent on meal-delivery companies to boost sales at the cost of lower profit margins.

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's has also been aggressively opening new restaurants in a move it calls "fortressing" to facilitate faster delivery to locations beyond homes and offices, ranging from beaches to bus stops.

Its international business, whose performance has been mixed against market expectations in recent quarters, saw same-store sales grow just 1.7per cent, missing estimates of a 2.86per cent rise.

The company's net income rose to US$86.4 million, or US$2.05 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 8, from US$84.1 million, or US$1.95 per share, a year earlier.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$2.07 per share.

Total revenue rose 4.4per cent to US$820.8 million, missing analysts' estimate of US$823.9 million.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Patrick Graham)