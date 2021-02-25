Domino's misses quarterly revenue estimates

Domino's Pizza Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the pizza chain faced stiff competition from dine-in restaurants that reopened after the easing of some coronavirus restrictions.

Total revenue rose to US$1.36 billion from US$1.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with estimates of US$1.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)