Domino's misses quarterly revenue estimates

Domino's Pizza Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the pizza chain faced stiff competition from dine-in restaurants that reopened after the easing of some coronavirus restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Total revenue rose to US$1.36 billion from US$1.15 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with estimates of US$1.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

