Domino's retiring CEO says not going to Chipotle

REUTERS: Domino's Pizza Co Chief Executive J. Patrick Doyle, who is stepping down at the end of June, on Wednesday dismissed speculation that he might move to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to turn around business at the casual restaurant chain.

Doyle, 54, said at the company's investor day meeting that he was not leaving the business and would take six months to relax and plan his next move.

"Every other theory about what I'm going to be doing is incorrect," said Doyle, who led a turnaround at Domino's that has enriched investors and fueled speculation that he may be recruited to lead Chipotle.

