DoorDash set to blow past IPO price in blockbuster debut

:Shares of DoorDash Inc were set to soar in their debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised US$3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

REUTERS -Shares of DoorDash Inc were set for a blockbuster debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised US$3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the company's shares were indicated to open between US$195 and US$200, significantly above its upwardly revised initial public offering price of US$102 apiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If gains hold, DoorDash's market capitalization would be around US$63.5 billion at the top end of the indicated range.

The indicated jump mirrors that of Warren Buffett-backed Snowflake Inc, whose shares more than doubled in their New York Stock Exchange debut in September.

The listing gains bode well for home rental startup Airbnb Inc, which is scheduled to make a highly-anticipated market debut on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement