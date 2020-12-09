DoorDash shares set to jump in blockbuster US market debut

Shares of DoorDash Inc were set to soar in their debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised US$3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain in the Manhattan borough of N
FILE PHOTO: A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
At 10.20 a.m. ET, the company's shares were indicated to open between US$125 and US$130, far above its upwardly revised initial public offering price of US$102 apiece.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

