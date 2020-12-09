DoorDash valued at US$68.4 billion in blockbuster market debut

:Shares of DoorDash Inc were set to soar in their debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised US$3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

REUTERS -Shares of DoorDash Inc soared nearly 80per cent in their debut, valuing the food delivery startup at US$68.4 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020 and underscoring strong investor appetite for technology companies.

Shares opened at US$182 on the New York Stock Exchange, significantly above the initial public offering (IPO) price of US$102 apiece. They rose as much as 92per cent to touch a high of US$195.50 in trading right after debut.

The company raised US$3.37 billion in its IPO.

DoorDash, the biggest U.S. third-party delivery company for restaurants, had priced its offering of 33 million shares above its already raised range of US$90 to US$95 apiece. It had earlier targeted a price range of between US$75 and US$85 per share.

The IPO gives DoorDash a fully diluted valuation - which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units - of US$68.4 billion, far higher than the US$16 billion it commanded in a June private fundraising round.

Its market capitalization at US$182 would be around US$57.8 billion.

The listing gains bode well for home rental startup Airbnb Inc, which is scheduled to make a highly-anticipated market debut on Thursday.

